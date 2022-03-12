Reviewing Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Doma and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 342.07%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $558.04 million 1.42 -$113.06 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.66 $5.80 million ($0.15) -267.25

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Risk and Volatility

Doma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A -58.00% -20.00% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

