UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,020 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Premier worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 64.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

