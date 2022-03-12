Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

