Thomas P. Rosenbach Acquires 7,000 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

