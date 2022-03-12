Walter Field Mclallen Sells 6,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.67 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $883.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.