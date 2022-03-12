The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

