Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,750 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 112.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.