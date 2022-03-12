Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.67 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.