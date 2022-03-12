HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.89 million, a PE ratio of 238.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HCI Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.