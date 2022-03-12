Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $335.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

