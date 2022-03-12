Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $51,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Lear by 58.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

