Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $106.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

