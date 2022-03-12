Comerica Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Children’s Place worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.