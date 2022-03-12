FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

