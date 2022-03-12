Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

