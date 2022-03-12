Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

