Comerica Bank Sells 32,910 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.33 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

