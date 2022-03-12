Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

