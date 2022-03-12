Marlene Gordon Sells 5,056 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marlene Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marlene Gordon sold 98 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $2,807.70.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.