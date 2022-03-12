Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $170.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

