JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 9,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,198,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $12,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 260,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

