JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 9,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,198,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.
About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.