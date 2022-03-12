CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.