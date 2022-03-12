Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Downgraded by Aegis

Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.