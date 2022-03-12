StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.