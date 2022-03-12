Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYPR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

