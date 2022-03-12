X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.