Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $46.66

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

