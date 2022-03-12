Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.50

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.