Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.50

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

