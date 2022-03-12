-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Shares of WTER opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

