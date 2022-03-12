Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.96). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96.
PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.