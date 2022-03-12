Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.96). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.