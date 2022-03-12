Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rises By 3,222.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 3,222.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.13) to €8.50 ($9.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.