Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 3,831.3% in February

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 3,831.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

NBB opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

