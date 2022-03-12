Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,293,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

