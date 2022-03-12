SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
SuRo Capital stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
