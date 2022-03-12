Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Up 5.6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. 3,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

