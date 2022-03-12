Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Up 5.6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. 3,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
