SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.85. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 19,509 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $723.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

