360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 9.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.40. 18,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,343,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.
360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
