Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 52.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.