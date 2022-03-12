World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

