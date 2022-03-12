American International Group Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

