Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

