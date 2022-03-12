United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

