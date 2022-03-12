Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $448.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

