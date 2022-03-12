USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of USA Truck worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in USA Truck by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

USA Truck stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.