Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $199,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $2,319,375. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

