Joseph F. Gordon Sells 3,889 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
