Joseph F. Gordon Sells 3,889 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

