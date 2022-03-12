Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 400 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

Get American National Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.