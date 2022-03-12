Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 400 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ANAT opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
American National Group Company Profile
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
