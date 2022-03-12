Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.