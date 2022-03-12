Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VERX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.