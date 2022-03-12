Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

